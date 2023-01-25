SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBFG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Stories

