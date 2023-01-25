SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE SAP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $134.35. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
