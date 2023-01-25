SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $134.35. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 261,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,906,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.