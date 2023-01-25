Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

