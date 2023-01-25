SALT (SALT) Tops One Day Volume of $15,757.69

SALT (SALT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $15,757.69 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00050787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030129 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017836 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00217229 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03007747 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,613.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

