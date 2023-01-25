Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Saipem from €1.75 ($1.90) to €1.95 ($2.12) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.07.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

