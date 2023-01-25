Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 4.1%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.66. 47,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 143,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth $3,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ryerson by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryerson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

