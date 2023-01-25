RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RWS Stock Down 0.2 %

LON RWS opened at GBX 387 ($4.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 344.27. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 532.50 ($6.59). The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,768.57.

Get RWS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lara Boro purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($12,162.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWS Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on RWS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.19) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.