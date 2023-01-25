Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.55 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.
Further Reading
