RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,826.25

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $22,570.19 or 0.99824228 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $78.90 million and approximately $34,826.25 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,609.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00386833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00758599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00093496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00569958 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00184553 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,495.97224868 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 22,635.1336983 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30,383.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

