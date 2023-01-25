RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

RPC has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years. RPC has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPC to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Analysts expect that RPC will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,340.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,250,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,543,255.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,340.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of RPC by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RPC by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RPC by 2,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

