Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $110.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

