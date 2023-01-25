Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rollins by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.