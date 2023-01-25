Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Rockwell Automation has set its FY23 guidance at $10.20-11.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $10.20-$11.00 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROK traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.98. The company had a trading volume of 687,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,511. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $306.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.33.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 40.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

