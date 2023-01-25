Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $36,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK traded down $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $273.33. 143,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,549. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.63.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile



Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

