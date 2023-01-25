Rocket Pool (RPL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $752.56 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $752.56 million and approximately $21.64 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $39.37 or 0.00167983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00403055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.94 or 0.28292195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00580162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,113,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

