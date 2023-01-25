Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third Sells 55,000 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,273,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,781,832.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 20th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 100,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 372,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.92. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 843,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.