Robert W. Baird Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.08.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Up 0.4 %

WEX stock opened at $181.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.54 million. WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Research analysts expect that WEX will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $2,102,480. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.