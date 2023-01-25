RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.42. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

