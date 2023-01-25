River Road Asset Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,680 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 796,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

