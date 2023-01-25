River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,370 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after buying an additional 36,463 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Magna International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGA opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

