Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 3.6% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $959,055.27 and approximately $15,342.31 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00051638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00216318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

