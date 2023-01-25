RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Down 7.5%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $35.14. Approximately 387,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,148,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

RingCentral Stock Down 7.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after buying an additional 465,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

