RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of RingCentral worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in RingCentral by 16.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,265,000 after buying an additional 132,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 465,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral Price Performance

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 440,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,762. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $179.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.