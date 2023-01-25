Ribbon Finance (RBN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $862,288.96

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $87.82 million and approximately $862,288.96 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00399645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.45 or 0.28052108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00600090 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

