Reviewing Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Runway Growth Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 550.90 -$12.90 million $0.20 8.80 Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 7.26 $45.62 million $0.83 15.40

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -57.81, indicating that its stock price is 5,881% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -17.58% -12.33% Runway Growth Finance 37.01% 8.89% 6.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Streaming and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 3 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 194.74%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.48%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Carbon Streaming on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

