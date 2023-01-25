Reviewing Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) & MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and MGM Resorts International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A MGM Resorts International 10.48% -5.12% -0.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 11.83 $21.66 million N/A N/A MGM Resorts International $9.68 billion 1.60 $1.25 billion $2.92 13.79

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and MGM Resorts International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atour Lifestyle and MGM Resorts International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGM Resorts International 0 5 9 0 2.64

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.35%. MGM Resorts International has a consensus target price of $50.61, indicating a potential upside of 25.64%. Given MGM Resorts International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Atour Lifestyle on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China. The Las Vegas Strip Resorts segment consists of the following casino resorts: Bellagio, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New, Excalibur, Park MGM, and Circus Las Vegas. The Regional Operations segment consists of the following casino resorts: MGM Grand Detroit in Detroit, Michigan, Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi, Gold Strike Tunica in Tunica, Mississippi, Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts. The MGM China segment consists of MGM Macau and MGM Cotai. The company was founded by Kerkor Kerkorian on January 29, 1986, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

