Revain Price Tops $0.0006 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Revain has a total market cap of $50.72 million and $575,802.69 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00405857 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,559.51 or 0.28488170 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00587699 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Revain Token Profile
REV is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars.
