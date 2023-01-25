Reserve Rights Achieves Market Capitalization of $179.34 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $179.34 million and approximately $24.50 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00399081 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.86 or 0.28012558 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00599727 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.
About Reserve Rights
Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Reserve Rights Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.
