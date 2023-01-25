Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

1/24/2023 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

12/7/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $98.00.

DVN stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. 3,113,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

