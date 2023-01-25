Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries (NYSE: CF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/24/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – CF Industries had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
CF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. 762,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
