Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Blackstone (BX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2023 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Blackstone was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

1/12/2023 – Blackstone is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Blackstone was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

1/5/2023 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $90.00.

12/2/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.45. 2,214,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,471,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,297,285 shares of company stock valued at $172,508,262. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 288,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

