Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMLX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $16,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $13,284,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.