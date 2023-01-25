Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lantheus in a report issued on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $54.65 on Monday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $179,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $1,105,945. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

