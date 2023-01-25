Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$233.58 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.33.

CG stock opened at C$8.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.82. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael S. Parrett acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$196,826.70. In related news, Director Michael S. Parrett acquired 7,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$196,826.70. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$349,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,179.22.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

