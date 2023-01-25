Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $839.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBCAA. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth $355,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

