Relay Token (RELAY) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $583.60 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00405581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.77 or 0.28468789 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00596070 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

