Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Increased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $729.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $786.15.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

