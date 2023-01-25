Regal Rexnord Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $166.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $266,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,939,000 after acquiring an additional 93,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

