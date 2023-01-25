Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 415.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $363.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

