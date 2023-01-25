Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 4,087 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $50.22.

