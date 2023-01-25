Redwood Financial Network Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

