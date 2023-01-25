Redwood Financial Network Corp Buys 964 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.

