Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Down 1%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.41 and last traded at $49.41. Approximately 3,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

The company has a market cap of $354.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $27.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

