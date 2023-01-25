Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Down 1%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.41 and last traded at $49.41. Approximately 3,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.
Red River Bancshares Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $354.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06.
Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $27.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.
About Red River Bancshares
Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.