Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BHP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP):

1/20/2023 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($30.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.95).

1/17/2023 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/12/2023 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2023 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48).

1/6/2023 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,330 ($28.85) to GBX 2,450 ($30.33).

12/13/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/28/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

