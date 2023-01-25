RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.71

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $21.67. RE/MAX shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 98,556 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

RE/MAX Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $390.08 million, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.31.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $88.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 89.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 45,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,279,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,306,831.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, Director Ronald E. Harrison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $874,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,279,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,306,831.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

