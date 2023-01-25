Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.7% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,204. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

