Raymond James Trims Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price to $7.50

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $10.50 to $7.50 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.21.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

