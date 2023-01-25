Raymond James (RJF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Raymond James to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,848. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. UBS Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Raymond James by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.