Raydium Reaches Market Cap of $38.20 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $38.20 million and $4.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,849,629 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

