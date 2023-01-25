Range Resources (RRC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2023 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – Range Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

12/14/2022 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $26.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 948,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,331. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

